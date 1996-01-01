SCIENTIFIC THINKING In one of the experiments described in researchers tested the hypothesis that the highly successful arthropod body plan resulted from new genes that originated in the arthropod lineage. Draw a diagram showing the evolutionary relationship between arthropods and velvet worms and use it to explain why velvet worms were a good choice to test this hypothesis. What results would have supported the hypothesis?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Arthropods and Chelicerata with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter