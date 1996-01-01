Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology31. InvertebratesEcdysozoans
1:28 minutes
Problem 11b
Textbook Question

A team of 102 scientists spent a year surveying a small area of the San Lorenzo rain forest in Panama to count the number of species of arthropods living there. After collecting 129,494 specimens—using nets, traps, shovels, tree-climbing harnesses, helium balloons, and other creative gear—it took the team eight years to sort and identify the arthropods. Which of the following nested groups best describes the taxonomic context for the San Lorenzo project? a. Animalia > Bilateria > Arthropoda > Ecdysozoa b. Protostomia > Lophotrochozoa > Ecdysozoa7 Arthropoda c. Arthropoda > Protostomia > Ecdysozoa > Bilateria d. Bilateria > Protostomia > Ecdysozoa > Arthropoda

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
8:01m

Watch next

Master Arthropods and Chelicerata with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.