General Biology40. Circulatory SystemCirculatory and Respiratory Anatomy
Problem 1b
Textbook Question

Use the following diagram to review the flow of blood through a human cardiovascular system. Label the indicated parts, highlight the vessels that carry oxygen-rich blood, and then trace the flow of blood by numbering the circles from 1 to 10, starting with 1 in the right ventricle. (When two locations are equivalent in the pathway, such as right and left lung capillaries or capillaries of top and lower portion of the body, assign them the same number.)

