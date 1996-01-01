Which of the following statements regarding the insect tracheal system is/are correct? Select True or False for each statement.
T/F Tracheae dilate and constrict during flight or other types of movement, functioning as a “breathing” mechanism.
T/F Spiracles open into the body cavity, allowing direct contact between the air and hemolymph.
T/F Tracheae carry oxygen to alveoli; here the oxygen diffuses into the hemolymph to be delivered to tissues.
T/F Spiracles can close to minimize water loss.
