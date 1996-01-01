Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology21. Evolution by Natural SelectionDescent with Modification
Problem 15b
The researchers placed white and brown mouse models both in abandoned fields on the mainland (dark soil) and on sand dunes on the islands (light soil) and then measured the percentage of models that were attacked by predators. What is the take-home message of the data? Do the data support or reject the hypothesis that mouse color is adaptive?

