A population of snails is preyed on by birds that break the snails open on rocks, eat the soft bodies, and leave the shells. The snails occur in both striped and unstriped forms. In one area, researchers counted both live snails and broken shells. Their data are summarized below:
Which snail form seems better adapted to this environment? Why? Predict how the frequencies of striped and unstriped snails might change in the future.
