9. Photosynthesis
C3, C4 & CAM Plants
Problem
The use of non-C
3
and non-CAM plants as crops may be limited in some regions because on hot, dry days, they close their stomata. What happens as a result of closing their stomata?
A
Water loss is reduced.
B
Carbon dioxide is prevented from entering the leaf.
C
In a process called photorespiration, rubisco binds oxygen instead of carbon dioxide.
D
Oxygen from the light reactions in the leaf builds up.
E
All of the listed responses are correct.
