Why is it difficult for C3 plants to carry out photosynthesis in very hot, dry environments such as deserts?
a. The light is too intense and destroys the pigment molecules.
b. The closing of stomata keeps CO2 from entering and O2 from leaving the plant.
c. They must rely on photorespiration to make ATP.
d. CO2 builds up in the leaves, blocking carbon fixation.
