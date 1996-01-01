Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology9. PhotosynthesisC3, C4 & CAM Plants
How is photosynthesis similar in C4 plants and CAM plants? a. In both cases, the light reactions and the Calvin cycle are separated in both time and location. b. Both types of plants make sugar without the Calvin cycle. c. In both cases, rubisco is not used to fix carbon initially. d. Both types of plants make most of their sugar in the dark.

