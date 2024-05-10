21. Evolution
History of Evolutionary Thought
Certain dog breeds regularly have “docked” tails, where a dog’s tail is cut to a short length while still a puppy. A breeder of rottweilers tells you that docking has become so common in this breed that they think puppies will start being born with short tails. Evaluate their thinking.
Because only dogs with docked tails are reproducing, puppies are likely to be born with short tails.
A docked tail would be considered an acquired trait, and therefore, you would not expect it to be inherited.
Docked tails will become more common if they help the dogs perform certain tasks.
Short tails are unlikely to become common in puppies because a docked tail mainly affects a dog’s appearance.
