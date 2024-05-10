21. Evolution
History of Evolutionary Thought
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Lamarck developed his ideas almost 100 years before Mendel’s principles of genetics would be widely understood. With our current understanding of genetics, which of Lamarck’s ideas do we most clearly understand to be INCORRECT?
A
In an individual, traits that are not used regularly will become less enhanced.
B
In an individual, traits that are used regularly will become more enhanced.
C
Characters acquired in an organism’s lifetime can be inherited by offspring.
D
Populations will become more adapted to their environments over time.
40
views