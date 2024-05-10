21. Evolution
History of Evolutionary Thought
Of the following four observations, three were made by and strongly influenced Charles Darwin. Which observation was made by and influenced Alfred Russel Wallace?
A
The distribution of species on islands in the Malay Archipelago.
B
A large earthquake in Chile that caused measurable changes to the landscape.
C
Fossils, including those of an extinct giant ground sloth.
D
Differences between the finches on different islands of the Galapagos.
