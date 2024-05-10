21. Evolution
History of Evolutionary Thought
Multiple Choice
In 1858, Darwin received a letter from Alfred Russel Wallace describing a theory nearly identical to his theory of natural selection. How did Darwin respond?
A
He ignored the letter and quickly published his own short paper.
B
He immediately published his book “On the Origin of Species”.
C
He quickly published his own paper jointly with Wallace’s letter.
D
He published the letter from Wallace first, and waited to publish his ideas until he had finished his book “On the Origin of Species”.
