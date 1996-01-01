Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
One hypothesis states that eating chicken noodle soup is an effective treatment for colds. Which of the following results does this hypothesis predict? a. People who eat chicken noodle soup have shorter colds than do people who do not eat chicken noodle soup; b. People who do not eat chicken noodle soup experience unusually long and severe colds; c. Cold viruses cannot live in chicken noodle soup; d. People who eat chicken noodle soup feel healthier than do people who do not eat chicken noodle soup; e. Consuming chicken noodle soup causes people to sneeze

