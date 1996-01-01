Which of the following statements best distinguishes hypotheses from theories in science?
a. Theories are hypotheses that have been proven.
b. Hypotheses usually are narrow in scope; theories have broad explanatory power.
c. Hypotheses are tentative guesses; theories are correct answers to questions about nature.
d. Hypotheses and theories are different terms for essentially the same thing in science.
