21. Evolution
Introduction to Evolution and Natural Selection
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
True or False: if false, choose the answer that best corrects the statement.
In tree thinking, species are organized from low complexity to high complexity.
A
True.
B
False; in tree thinking, species are thought of as unchanging.
C
False; in tree thinking, species are organized from high complexity to low complexity.
D
False; in tree thinking, species are organized based on evolutionary relationships.
46
views
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 31 videos