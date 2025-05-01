Step 4: Eliminate the incorrect options by comparing them to the chemical equation. Carbon dioxide ($\mathrm{CO_2}$) and water ($\mathrm{H_2O}$) are products, not reactants. Similarly, glucose ($\mathrm{C_6H_{12}O_6}$) and carbon dioxide ($\mathrm{CO_2}$) do not pair as reactants, and oxygen ($\mathrm{O_2}$) and water ($\mathrm{H_2O}$) are not both reactants either.