Step 1: Begin by recalling the overall chemical equation for cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is the process by which cells convert glucose ($C_6H_{12}O_6$) and oxygen ($O_2$) into energy in the form of ATP, along with byproducts carbon dioxide ($CO_2$) and water ($H_2O$). The general equation is: C 6 H 12 O 6 + 6 O 2 → 6 CO 2 + 6 H 2 O + ATP .