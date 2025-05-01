Step 3: Focus on the dominant method of $\mathrm{CO_2}$ transport. The majority of $\mathrm{CO_2}$ is transported as bicarbonate ions ($\mathrm{HCO_3^-}$). This occurs through a chemical reaction catalyzed by the enzyme carbonic anhydrase in red blood cells: $\mathrm{CO_2 + H_2O \rightarrow H_2CO_3 \rightarrow H^+ + HCO_3^-}$. The bicarbonate ions then diffuse into the plasma for transport.