The equation \( \mathrm{C_6H_{12}O_6} + 6\mathrm{O_2} \rightarrow 38\ \mathrm{ATP} + 6\mathrm{CO_2} + 6\mathrm{H_2O} \) represents which cellular process?
A
Anaerobic respiration
B
Aerobic respiration
C
Photosynthesis
D
Fermentation
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the given chemical equation: \( \mathrm{C_6H_{12}O_6} + 6\mathrm{O_2} \rightarrow 38\ \mathrm{ATP} + 6\mathrm{CO_2} + 6\mathrm{H_2O} \). This equation represents the breakdown of glucose (\( \mathrm{C_6H_{12}O_6} \)) in the presence of oxygen (\( \mathrm{O_2} \)) to produce energy in the form of ATP, along with carbon dioxide (\( \mathrm{CO_2} \)) and water (\( \mathrm{H_2O} \)).
Step 2: Recall the key characteristics of aerobic respiration. It is a cellular process that requires oxygen (\( \mathrm{O_2} \)) to completely oxidize glucose into carbon dioxide and water, producing a high yield of ATP (typically 36-38 ATP molecules per glucose molecule).
Step 3: Compare the given equation to the processes listed in the options. Anaerobic respiration and fermentation do not require oxygen and produce much less ATP (usually 2 ATP per glucose molecule). Photosynthesis, on the other hand, is an anabolic process that synthesizes glucose and oxygen using light energy, which is the opposite of the given equation.
Step 4: Identify that the presence of oxygen (\( \mathrm{O_2} \)) and the high ATP yield (38 ATP) in the equation are hallmarks of aerobic respiration. This matches the description of the process in the question.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is aerobic respiration, as it aligns with the chemical equation provided and the characteristics of the process.
