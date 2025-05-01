Which of the following are reactants in the process of cellular respiration?
A
Glucose (\(C_6H_{12}O_6\)) and carbon dioxide (\(CO_2\))
B
Glucose (\(C_6H_{12}O_6\)) and oxygen (\(O_2\))
C
Carbon dioxide (\(CO_2\)) and water (\(H_2O\))
D
Oxygen (\(O_2\)) and ATP
Step 1: Understand the process of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is a metabolic process that converts glucose (\(C_6H_{12}O_6\)) and oxygen (\(O_2\)) into energy in the form of ATP, along with byproducts such as carbon dioxide (\(CO_2\)) and water (\(H_2O\)).
Step 2: Identify the reactants in cellular respiration. Reactants are the substances that are consumed during the reaction. In this case, glucose (\(C_6H_{12}O_6\)) and oxygen (\(O_2\)) are the molecules that are used to produce energy.
Step 3: Differentiate between reactants and products. Products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction. In cellular respiration, the products are carbon dioxide (\(CO_2\)), water (\(H_2O\)), and ATP.
Step 4: Analyze the given options. Compare each option to determine which one correctly identifies the reactants in cellular respiration. The correct reactants are glucose (\(C_6H_{12}O_6\)) and oxygen (\(O_2\)).
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option listing glucose (\(C_6H_{12}O_6\)) and oxygen (\(O_2\)) as the reactants in cellular respiration.
