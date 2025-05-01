Review the stages of cellular respiration: (1) Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm and breaks glucose into two molecules of pyruvate, but no CO\(_2\) is released during this stage. (2) The citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle) occurs in the mitochondrial matrix and involves the complete oxidation of acetyl-CoA, releasing CO\(_2\). (3) Oxidative phosphorylation involves the electron transport chain and ATP synthesis, but it does not release CO\(_2\).