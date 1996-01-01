14. DNA Synthesis
The Hershey-Chase Experiment Practice Problems
14. DNA Synthesis
The Hershey-Chase Experiment Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
According to the result of the Hershey and Chase experiment, which of the following materials from bacteriophage entered and infected the bacteria?
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Hershey and Chase conducted a series of experiments that aims to determine if the materials from a bacteriophage that enters the bacteria during infection are DNA. In their study, they used the radioactive isotope labeling technique. To be able to identify the DNA inside the bacteria, why did they use radioactive isotopes of phosphorus?