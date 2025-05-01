In the context of cellular respiration, the aerobic system becomes the dominant energy source after approximately how many seconds of continuous activity?
A
60 seconds
B
10 seconds
C
90 seconds
D
30 seconds
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context: Cellular respiration involves three main stages—glycolysis, the citric acid cycle (Krebs cycle), and oxidative phosphorylation. The aerobic system refers to energy production that requires oxygen and primarily occurs in the mitochondria.
Recognize the energy systems: During physical activity, the body uses different energy systems depending on the duration and intensity of the activity. These include the phosphagen system (immediate energy), anaerobic glycolysis (short-term energy), and the aerobic system (long-term energy).
Identify the transition point: The aerobic system becomes the dominant energy source after the initial energy systems (phosphagen and anaerobic glycolysis) are depleted. This typically occurs after a certain duration of continuous activity.
Relate to time frames: The phosphagen system dominates for the first 10 seconds of activity, while anaerobic glycolysis takes over for activities lasting up to about 60-90 seconds. Beyond this, the aerobic system becomes the primary energy source for sustained activity.
Conclude based on the options: From the above understanding, the aerobic system becomes dominant after approximately 90 seconds of continuous activity, as it takes time for oxygen delivery and mitochondrial processes to fully engage.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason