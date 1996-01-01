General Biology
Back
10. Cell Signaling
Signal Amplification
Problem
A difference between the mechanisms of cAMP and Ca
2+
in signal transduction is that cAMP __________ and Ca
2+
__________.
A
is always present at high levels in the cytosol; is present at low levels in the absence of a signal
B
is stored in the endoplasmic reticulum; is never stored in the cell
C
is tyrosine-kinase-receptor linked; is G-protein-receptor linked
D
enters the cell via a transmembrane protein channel; enters the cell by diffusing across the plasma membrane
E
is synthesized by an enzyme in response to a signal; is released from intracellular stores
