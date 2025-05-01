Pepsinogen, an inactive digestive enzyme, is secreted by the ________.
A
parietal cells of the stomach
B
chief cells of the stomach
C
pancreatic acinar cells
D
goblet cells of the intestine
Understand the context: Pepsinogen is an inactive precursor of the enzyme pepsin, which is involved in protein digestion in the stomach. It is secreted by specific cells in the stomach lining.
Review the types of cells in the stomach: The stomach contains several types of cells, including parietal cells (which secrete hydrochloric acid), chief cells (which secrete pepsinogen), and mucous cells (which produce mucus to protect the stomach lining).
Eliminate incorrect options: Parietal cells secrete hydrochloric acid, not pepsinogen. Pancreatic acinar cells are located in the pancreas and secrete digestive enzymes into the small intestine, not the stomach. Goblet cells are found in the intestine and secrete mucus, not pepsinogen.
Identify the correct answer: Chief cells are responsible for secreting pepsinogen in the stomach. When pepsinogen comes into contact with hydrochloric acid (secreted by parietal cells), it is converted into the active enzyme pepsin.
Conclude: The correct answer is that pepsinogen is secreted by the chief cells of the stomach, as they are specialized for this function in the digestive process.
