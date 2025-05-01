During respiration, members of the animal kingdom use ______ and then release ______ as a waste gas.
A
oxygen; carbon dioxide
B
glucose; nitrogen
C
nitrogen; oxygen
D
carbon dioxide; oxygen
Step 1: Begin by understanding the process of cellular respiration. Cellular respiration is the process by which cells convert glucose and oxygen into energy (ATP), releasing carbon dioxide and water as byproducts.
Step 2: Recall that animals, as part of the animal kingdom, rely on oxygen for aerobic respiration. Oxygen is used as the final electron acceptor in the electron transport chain during cellular respiration.
Step 3: Identify the waste products of cellular respiration. Carbon dioxide is produced during the breakdown of glucose in the citric acid cycle and is released as a waste gas.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options based on biological principles. For example, nitrogen is not involved in cellular respiration, and animals do not release oxygen as a waste gas.
Step 5: Match the correct pair of gases based on the process of respiration: animals use oxygen and release carbon dioxide as a waste gas.
