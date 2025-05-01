The organ that makes estrogen and progesterone is the __________.
A
liver
B
pancreas
C
kidney
D
ovary
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of estrogen and progesterone. These are steroid hormones primarily involved in regulating the female reproductive system, including the menstrual cycle and pregnancy.
Step 2: Identify the organ responsible for producing these hormones. Estrogen and progesterone are produced by the ovaries, which are part of the female reproductive system.
Step 3: Eliminate the incorrect options. The liver, pancreas, and kidney are not involved in the production of estrogen and progesterone. The liver is involved in detoxification, the pancreas regulates blood sugar levels, and the kidney filters blood and produces urine.
Step 4: Confirm the correct answer. The ovaries produce estrogen and progesterone, which are essential for reproductive health and secondary sexual characteristics in females.
Step 5: Relate this to broader biological concepts. Hormone production by the ovaries is regulated by the endocrine system, specifically the hypothalamus and pituitary gland, which release signals like follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason