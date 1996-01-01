Why is it necessary for healthy vegetarians to combine different plant foods or eat some eggs or milk products?
a. to make sure they obtain sufficient calories
b. to provide sufficient vitamins
c. to make sure they ingest all essential fatty acids
d. to provide all essential amino acids for protein synthesis
