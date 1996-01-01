Which of the following statements is false?
a. A healthy human has enough stored fat to supply calories for several weeks.
b. An increase in leptin levels leads to an increase in appetite and weight gain.
c. The interconversion of glucose and glycogen takes place in the liver.
d. After glycogen stores are filled, excessive calories are stored as fat, regardless of their original food source
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Food and Feeding with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter