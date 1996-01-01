Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology39. Digestive SystemDigestion
1:12 minutes
Problem 6b
Textbook Question

Which of the following statements is false? a. A healthy human has enough stored fat to supply calories for several weeks. b. An increase in leptin levels leads to an increase in appetite and weight gain. c. The interconversion of glucose and glycogen takes place in the liver. d. After glycogen stores are filled, excessive calories are stored as fat, regardless of their original food source

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
8:24m

Watch next

Master Food and Feeding with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.