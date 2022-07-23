1:34 minutes 1:34 minutes Problem 5f Textbook Question Textbook Question Which of the following factors would be the most likely to contribute to allopatric speciation?

A. The separated population is large, and genetic drift occurs. B. Selection pressures in the isolated population are similar to those in the ancestral population. C. Gene flow between the two populations is extensive. D. Different mutations begin to distinguish the gene pools of the separated populations.



Verified step by step guidance 1 Understand the concept of allopatric speciation: Allopatric speciation occurs when a population is geographically separated into two or more isolated groups, preventing gene flow between them. Analyze the impact of a large separated population and genetic drift: Genetic drift can lead to significant changes in small populations, but its effect is reduced in larger populations. View full solution Evaluate the role of similar selection pressures: If selection pressures are similar in both the isolated and ancestral populations, the genetic makeup of the populations is likely to remain similar, reducing the likelihood of speciation. Consider the effect of extensive gene flow: Extensive gene flow between two populations allows for the exchange of genetic material, which can prevent the populations from diverging significantly and thus inhibit speciation. Assess the impact of different mutations: Different mutations in the gene pools of separated populations can lead to genetic divergence if these mutations lead to different traits that are subject to selection.

Recommended similar problem, with video answer: Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 1m 1m Play a video:

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked