in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on types of cell signaling. And so it's important to note is that communication between cells of multi cellular organisms is really, really important for maintaining the organisms Home yo Stasis and recall Home Yo Stasis is basically just the idea of maintaining internal conditions within the cell, and this is really, really important for organisms. So communication between cells eyes going to occur via cell signaling and communication via cell signaling can occur and really two different types of ways it can occur directly. Or it could occur indirectly and so moving forward, we're going to talk about direct cell signaling and indirect cell signaling in their own separate videos. But we're going to start with the direct cell signaling, so I'll see you all in our next video to talk about that

