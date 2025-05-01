The linked arrows on the diagram of the ATP cycle illustrate which important concept?
A
ATP is only produced during photosynthesis.
B
ATP is stored indefinitely in the cell for future use.
C
ATP is continuously broken down and regenerated in cells.
D
ATP is converted directly into DNA during cell division.
0 Comments
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of ATP (adenosine triphosphate) in cellular processes: ATP is the primary energy currency of the cell, providing energy for various biological functions.
Recognize the ATP cycle: ATP is continuously broken down into ADP (adenosine diphosphate) and inorganic phosphate (Pi) during energy-releasing reactions, and then regenerated from ADP and Pi during energy-storing reactions.
Analyze the diagram: Linked arrows in the ATP cycle typically represent the processes of ATP hydrolysis (breaking down ATP to release energy) and ATP synthesis (regenerating ATP from ADP and Pi).
Eliminate incorrect options: Photosynthesis is not the sole source of ATP production, ATP cannot be stored indefinitely, and ATP is not converted into DNA during cell division.
Conclude the correct concept: The linked arrows illustrate the continuous breakdown and regeneration of ATP in cells, emphasizing its dynamic role in energy transfer.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cellular Respiration with a bite sized video explanation from Jason