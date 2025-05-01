Which of the following best describes how a respirometer is used to measure fermentation in yeast cells?
A
It measures the volume of carbon dioxide (CO_2) produced during fermentation.
B
It measures the amount of oxygen (O_2) consumed during fermentation.
C
It records the temperature change caused by metabolic reactions.
D
It detects changes in glucose concentration in the fermentation medium.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of fermentation: Fermentation is an anaerobic process where yeast cells convert glucose into ethanol and carbon dioxide (CO₂) in the absence of oxygen (O₂). This process is commonly used in baking and brewing industries.
Identify the role of a respirometer: A respirometer is a device used to measure gas exchange during metabolic processes. In the context of fermentation, it is typically used to measure the production of CO₂, as this is a key byproduct of yeast fermentation.
Analyze the options provided: The correct description of how a respirometer measures fermentation in yeast cells should align with the production of CO₂, since oxygen consumption is not relevant in anaerobic fermentation, temperature changes are not directly measured by a respirometer, and glucose concentration is not the primary focus of this device.
Relate the measurement of CO₂ to fermentation activity: The volume of CO₂ produced is directly proportional to the rate of fermentation. By measuring CO₂, the respirometer provides insights into the metabolic activity of yeast cells during fermentation.
Conclude the correct answer: Based on the function of a respirometer and the nature of fermentation, the best description is that it measures the volume of CO₂ produced during fermentation.
