Why does a person continue to breathe heavily after rigorous physical activity has stopped?
A
To cool down the body by increasing evaporation from the lungs
B
Because the body needs to increase carbon dioxide production
C
To repay the oxygen debt accumulated during anaerobic respiration
D
Because the heart rate remains elevated and requires more oxygen
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of oxygen debt: During rigorous physical activity, the body may switch to anaerobic respiration when oxygen supply is insufficient. This leads to the production of lactic acid and an oxygen deficit that needs to be repaid after the activity stops.
Recognize the role of heavy breathing: After exercise, heavy breathing helps to increase oxygen intake, which is necessary to convert lactic acid back into pyruvate and eventually into carbon dioxide and water through aerobic respiration.
Connect the physiological processes: The elevated breathing rate also helps restore ATP levels and replenish oxygen stores in muscle cells and blood (e.g., myoglobin and hemoglobin).
Clarify why other options are incorrect: For example, cooling the body through evaporation is not the primary reason for heavy breathing, and increased carbon dioxide production is not relevant in this context.
Summarize the correct answer: Heavy breathing after exercise occurs primarily to repay the oxygen debt accumulated during anaerobic respiration and restore the body's normal physiological state.
