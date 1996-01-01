Which of the following is not a true statement about open and closed circulatory systems?
a. Both systems have some sort of a heart that pumps a circulatory fluid through the body.
b. A frog has an open circulatory system; other vertebrates have closed circulatory systems.
c. The blood and interstitial fluid are separate in a closed system but are indistinguishable in an open system.
d. Some of the circulation of blood in both systems results from body movements.
