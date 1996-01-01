Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology40. Circulatory SystemCirculatory and Respiratory Anatomy
0:42 minutes
Problem 7
Textbook Question

What is the function of the cilia in the trachea and bronchi? a. to sweep air into and out of the lungs b. to increase the surface area for gas exchange c. to dislodge food that may have slipped past the epiglottis d. to sweep mucus with trapped particles up and out of the respiratory tract

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
6:28m

Watch next

Master Gas Exchange and Circulation with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.