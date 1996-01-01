Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology40. Circulatory SystemCirculatory and Respiratory Anatomy
1:24 minutes
Problem 8b
Textbook Question

The diaphragm is a large sheet of muscle that helps move air in and out of your lungs. Breathing is automatically controlled by the brain, but you can choose to hold your breath or breathe deeper. What kind of muscle do you suppose makes up the diaphragm? (Explain your answer.)

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
6:28m

Watch next

Master Gas Exchange and Circulation with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.