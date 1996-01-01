The diaphragm is a large sheet of muscle that helps move air in and out of your lungs. Breathing is automatically controlled by the brain, but you can choose to hold your breath or breathe deeper. What kind of muscle do you suppose makes up the diaphragm? (Explain your answer.)
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Gas Exchange and Circulation with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter