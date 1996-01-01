What do the alveoli of mammalian lungs, the gill filaments of fish, and the tracheal tubes of insects have in common?
a. use of a circulatory system to transport gases
b. respiratory surfaces that are infoldings of the body wall
c. countercurrent exchange
d. a large, moist surface area for gas exchange
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Gas Exchange and Circulation with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter