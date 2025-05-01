Which of the following best distinguishes cellular respiration from pulmonary respiration?
A
Cellular respiration and pulmonary respiration are two terms for the same process.
B
Cellular respiration involves the movement of air into and out of the lungs, while pulmonary respiration involves the breakdown of glucose to produce energy.
C
Cellular respiration occurs only in the lungs, whereas pulmonary respiration occurs in all body cells.
D
Cellular respiration refers to the metabolic processes that generate ATP within cells, while pulmonary respiration refers to the exchange of gases (O\(_2\) and CO\(_2\)) between the lungs and the environment.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the two terms: Cellular respiration and pulmonary respiration. Cellular respiration is a metabolic process that occurs within cells to generate ATP, the energy currency of the cell, through the breakdown of glucose. Pulmonary respiration, on the other hand, refers to the physical exchange of gases (O\(_2\) and CO\(_2\)) between the lungs and the external environment.
Step 2: Recognize the distinction in location and function. Cellular respiration occurs in all body cells, specifically within the mitochondria, and involves biochemical reactions such as glycolysis, the citric acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation. Pulmonary respiration occurs in the lungs and involves the movement of air during breathing.
Step 3: Note the role of oxygen (O\(_2\)) and carbon dioxide (CO\(_2\)) in both processes. Pulmonary respiration facilitates the intake of oxygen into the bloodstream and the removal of carbon dioxide from the body. Cellular respiration uses oxygen to oxidize glucose, producing ATP, water, and carbon dioxide as byproducts.
Step 4: Understand the broader context. Cellular respiration is a part of the body's metabolic processes, while pulmonary respiration is part of the respiratory system's function. Both processes are interconnected, as oxygen obtained through pulmonary respiration is essential for cellular respiration.
Step 5: Conclude by emphasizing the correct distinction: Cellular respiration refers to the intracellular metabolic processes that generate ATP, while pulmonary respiration refers to the external exchange of gases between the lungs and the environment.
