Stony corals secrete thin layers of calcium carbonate (CaCO3) to build the foundation of coral reefs. The relationship between calcium carbonate, carbonic acid, and calcium bicarbonate (Ca(HCO3)2) is shown below:









CH2O3(𝑎𝑞)+CaCO3(𝑠) ⇌ Ca(HCO3)2(𝑎𝑞)





Predict what will happen to the calcium carbonate foundation of reefs as CO2 levels rise in the oceans.