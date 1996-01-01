Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Biology3. WaterpH Scale
1:14 minutes
Problem 7
Textbook Question

A can of cola consists mostly of sugar dissolved in water, with some carbon dioxide gas that makes it fizzy and makes the pH less than 7. In chemical terms, you could say that cola is an aqueous solution where water is the _________ , sugar is a _________ , and carbon dioxide makes the solution _________ . a. solvent . . . solute . . . basic b. solute . . . solvent . . . basic c. solvent . . . solute . . . acidic d. solute . . . solvent . . . acidic

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
7:58m

Watch next

Master pH Scale with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.