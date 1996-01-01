A can of cola consists mostly of sugar dissolved in water, with some carbon dioxide gas that makes it fizzy and makes the pH less than 7. In chemical terms, you could say that cola is an aqueous solution where water is the _________ , sugar is a _________ , and carbon dioxide makes the solution _________ .
a. solvent . . . solute . . . basic
b. solute . . . solvent . . . basic
c. solvent . . . solute . . . acidic
d. solute . . . solvent . . . acidic
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master pH Scale with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter