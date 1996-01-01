"Match each definition with the correct term.
Bending of a shoot toward light
Growth response to touch
Cycle with a period of about 24 hours
Pigment that helps control flowering
Relative lengths of night and day
Growth response to gravity
Folding of plant leaves at night
a. phytochrome
b. photoperiod
c. sleep movement
d. circadian rhythm
e. thigmotropism
f. phototropism
g. gravitropism"
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Gravitropism with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter