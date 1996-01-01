Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology37. Plant Sensation and ResponseTropisms and Hormones
2:34 minutes
Problem 8a
"Match each definition with the correct term. Bending of a shoot toward light Growth response to touch Cycle with a period of about 24 hours Pigment that helps control flowering Relative lengths of night and day Growth response to gravity Folding of plant leaves at night a. phytochrome b. photoperiod c. sleep movement d. circadian rhythm e. thigmotropism f. phototropism g. gravitropism"

5:39m

