To explore how hormones function, researchers have begun to transform plants with particular genes. In one experiment, a gene involved in cytokinin synthesis was introduced into tobacco plants. Which one of the following results would be expected?
a. Individuals produced more lateral branches.
b. Stems grew extremely tall and slender.
c. Roots were incapable of responding to gravity.
d. Stomata were closed most of the time.
