Why was it logical to predict that amyloplasts function as statoliths?
a. They are dense and settle to the bottom of gravity-sensing cells.
b. They are present only in gravity-sensing cells.
c. They make a direct physical connection with membrane proteins that have been shown to be gravity-receptor molecules.
d. Their density changes in response to gravity.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Gravitropism with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter