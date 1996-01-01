Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Biology37. Plant Sensation and ResponseTropisms and Hormones
Problem 5b
Textbook Question

Why was it logical to predict that amyloplasts function as statoliths? a. They are dense and settle to the bottom of gravity-sensing cells. b. They are present only in gravity-sensing cells. c. They make a direct physical connection with membrane proteins that have been shown to be gravity-receptor molecules. d. Their density changes in response to gravity.

