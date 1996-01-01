General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Humanities
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
16. Regulation of Expression
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
Problem
In an inducible operon, the inducer is often the __________ in the pathway being regulated; the inducer binds to the __________, which then becomes __________.
A
end product; corepressor; inactive
B
end product; repressor; inactive
C
substrate; corepressor; inactive
D
substrate; repressor; active
E
substrate; repressor; inactive
Show Answer
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
Repressible and Inducible Operons
by HeyNowScience
45 views
Hide transcripts
Positive/Negative; Repressible/Inducible Gene Regulation
by Thomas Mennella
94 views
Hide transcripts
Inducible & Repressible operons
by Alan Cady
59 views
Hide transcripts
Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons
by Jason Amores Sumpter
93 views
1
Hide transcripts
Negative Inducible/Repressible Operons
by Life Science Help
90 views
1
Hide transcripts
Positive Inducible/Repressible Operons
by Life Science Help
109 views
Hide transcripts
Structure of an Operon
by Jason Amores Sumpter
132 views
1
Hide transcripts
Inducible Operons
by Jason Amores Sumpter
94 views
1
Hide transcripts
Repressible Operons
by Jason Amores Sumpter
84 views
1
Hide transcripts
Review of Inducible vs. Repressible Operons
by Jason Amores Sumpter
111 views
1
Hide transcripts
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.