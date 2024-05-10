21. Evolution
Evidence of Evolution
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Sedimentary rock creates distinct layers that paleontologists can use to help interpret their findings. Use the image below to determine which of the following statements is true about fossils and sedimentary rock.
A
The fossils found in layer B will be older than the fossils in layer A.
B
More fossils are likely found in layer C than in layer B.
C
Fossils are most likely to be found in the transitions between layers.
D
Fossils in layer C are likely to be the ancestors of fossils in layer D.
41
views
Related Videos
Related Practice