21. Evolution
Evidence of Evolution
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements describes a vestigial structure?
A
While cats have much better balance than humans, the inner ear structures responsible for balance are largely the same in both cats and humans.
B
Owls’ arteries are located much closer to the spine than in other birds, allowing for extreme neck flexibility without diminished blood flow.
C
A peacock’s tail is large and brightly ornamented to advertise its fitness to females.
D
Cave salamanders live in complete darkness but still develop eyes with limited functionality.
45
views
Related Videos
Related Practice