Evidence of Evolution: Videos & Practice Problems
Evidence of Evolution Practice Problems
The forelimbs of humans, bats, and whales are an example of homology. How do these structures support the concept of common ancestry?
How does the distinction between homology and analogy impact the study of evolutionary biology?
In humans, the coccyx (tailbone) is considered a vestigial structure. What does this imply about its evolutionary history?
How does embryologic homology among vertebrates provide evidence for common ancestry?
How can molecular homology be used to infer evolutionary relationships among species?
A study finds that humans share 98% of their DNA sequence with chimpanzees. What conclusion can be drawn about their evolutionary relationship?
How does the fossil record of whales illustrate the transition from terrestrial to aquatic life?
How does the arrangement of fossils in geologic layers support the concept of species changing over time?
Consider the evolution of the finch species on the Galápagos Islands. How does this example illustrate descent with modification?