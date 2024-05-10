Dinosaurs went extinct approximately 65 million years ago (mya). Fossils of the organism Archaeopteryx have been found in strata dating to approximately 150 mya. These fossils show a dinosaur-like skeleton with a bony tail, teeth, and claws, as well as clear impressions of feathers similar to those found in flying birds. It is thought that Archaeopteryx belongs to a group of dinosaurs from which birds evolved. Which statement below is consistent with the evidence presented above?